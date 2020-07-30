UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Police Detain 4 People For Violation National Security Law

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 10:30 AM

Hong Kong Police Detain 4 People for Violation National Security Law

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Hong Kong police have arrested four people, all below the age of 21, over violations of recently-passed national security law as they were suspected of calling for the autonomous region's independence from China.

"Three males and one female, aged 16-21, who claimed to be students, have been arrested for breaching the #NationalSecurityLaw," the police said on Wednesday on the official Twitter page.

According to the police, the detainees are suspecting of advocating the independence of China's administrative region, while the investigation is currently underway.

Chinese legislators passed the new Hong Kong national security law in late June. Beijing said it would only target subversive and terrorist activities in the region, while local pro-democracy activists fear that the new law would hinder the city's existing civil liberties and democratic freedoms. The law has been criticized from abroad, including by the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union and Australia, but China considers the issue to be its domestic affairs.

