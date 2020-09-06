Hong Kong Police Detain at Least 90 Protesters Amid Rally Over Delayed Elections

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) The Hong Kong police on Sunday said that at least 90 people were detained for joining unauthorized protests against new National Security Law and the government's decision to postpone Legislative Council elections for a year

In late July, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced that the elections initially scheduled to take place on Sunday would be postponed to September 5, 2021 due to the worsening coronavirus situation. Shortly afterward, China's National People's Congress extended the mandate of the Legislative Council of Hong Kong for one year.

"Some protesters blocked roads with rubbish and threw hard objects at police officers. By 17:00 local time [09:00 GMT], at least 90 people were detained, including 86 people on suspicion of participating in an unathorized gathering," the police said.

The police also warned protesters that officers would decisively respond to all violations of the law.

According to a Hong Kong-based newspaper, South China Morning Post, the police pepper-sprayed anti-government demonstrators who gathered in the city's northern area of Kowloon.

The security law, adopted by China in late June, criminalizes secession, subversion, collusion, and terrorism in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. Beijing claims it would only target subversive and terrorist activities in the region, while local pro-democracy activists, as well as many Western countries, have expressed concern that the new law would undermine the city's civil liberties and democratic freedoms.