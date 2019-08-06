Hong Kong Police Detained 148 People During Monday Protest - Spokesman

(@imziishan)

Hong Kong police have arrested 148 participants of Monday's unauthorized protest, police spokesman Tse Chun-chung said Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) Hong Kong police have arrested 148 participants of Monday's unauthorized protest police spokesman Tse Chun-chung said Tuesday.

On Monday, another round of the anti-extradition protests took place in Hong Kong.

"During the operation yesterday the police arrested 148 people, consisting of 95 males and 53 females, aged between 13 and 63 years old," the spokesman told reporters.

He added that those detained are suspected of taking part in a riot, unlawful assembly, assaulting police officers, resisting police officers in the execution of duty and possession of weapons.

The mass protests stared in reaction to amendments to Hong Kong's extradition laws that, if passed, would allow people to be extradited to Taiwan, Macau and mainland China. The Hong Kong government eventually announced the abandonment of the initiative, but the protesters remain unconvinced as it has not been withdrawn entirely.