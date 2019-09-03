(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong police have detained a total of 15 minors, the youngest one aged 12, among protesters who partook in extradition bill rallies since June, the spokesperson of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the Chinese State Council, Xu Luying, said at a briefing at Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Hong Kong police have detained a total of 15 minors, the youngest one aged 12, among protesters who partook in extradition bill rallies since June , the spokesperson of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the Chinese State Council, Xu Luying, said at a briefing at Tuesday.

"Since June, a total of 15 minors under the age of 16 have been detained. The youngest among them was 12 years old and had a metal rod on him during the arrest. On August 31, police arrested a 13-year-old boy who had two Molotov cocktails, and this situation is terrible," Xu said.

She emphasized that children who get involved in the rallies become victims of exploitation and manipulation by the organizers with radical goals and violent methods. As an example, she spoke about how organizers often use rallying children as a bargain chip in their talks with the government.

"It is absolute barbarianism which must be fought against by all means," she added.

Hong Kong was swept with public protests since early June. People took to the streets to rally against the adoption of a bill that would allow Hong Kong to extradite suspects to jurisdictions with which it did not previously have an extradition agreement, including mainland China. Even though the government pledged to suspend the bill, people are demanding that it be withdrawn completely.

Multiple instances of violence have occurred during more than ten weeks of demonstrations. Police had to use tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse unauthorized rallies while protesters used various kinds of improvised means, such as bricks and eggs, to confront them.