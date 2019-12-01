Hong Kong Police Disperse Protesters in Whampoa as Violence Escalates

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2019) Hong Kong police proceeded to spray violent protesters with tear gas on Sunday night to disperse those blocking streets and damaging businesses in Whampoa area.

"Police officers had no other alternatives but deployed the minimum necessary force, including tear gas, to conduct dispersal operation," police said in a press release.

Tens of thousands marched through the waterfront area earlier in the day to keep the pressure up on the Chinese autonomous city's government after it repealed an extradition bill to appease the crowds.

As darkness fell, black-clad protesters in protective gear started setting up barricades and vandalizing stores seen as pro-Chinese in Hung Hom Road and Tak Man Street.

Police said they had responded to rioters blocking streets, ransacking the area and attacking a passer-by near Man Tai Street when they were assaulted with bricks and responded with tear gas.