UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Police Disperse Protesters In Whampoa As Violence Escalates

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 10:50 PM

Hong Kong Police Disperse Protesters in Whampoa as Violence Escalates

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2019) Hong Kong police proceeded to spray violent protesters with tear gas on Sunday night to disperse those blocking streets and damaging businesses in Whampoa area.

"Police officers had no other alternatives but deployed the minimum necessary force, including tear gas, to conduct dispersal operation," police said in a press release.

Tens of thousands marched through the waterfront area earlier in the day to keep the pressure up on the Chinese autonomous city's government after it repealed an extradition bill to appease the crowds.

As darkness fell, black-clad protesters in protective gear started setting up barricades and vandalizing stores seen as pro-Chinese in Hung Hom Road and Tak Man Street.

Police said they had responded to rioters blocking streets, ransacking the area and attacking a passer-by near Man Tai Street when they were assaulted with bricks and responded with tear gas.

Related Topics

Police China Road Hong Kong Man Tak Gas Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Third women judges' conference concludes

2 hours ago

Expo 2020 Dubai marks UAE National Day with a cont ..

3 hours ago

48 Houbara released into the wild to mark 48th UAE ..

4 hours ago

&#039;We are inspired to continue building on our ..

4 hours ago

&#039;On National Day, we celebrate a rich journey ..

4 hours ago

Emirati women have reached the highest levels of e ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.