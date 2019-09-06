Hong Kong Police Dispersing Protesters in Mong Kok With Rubber Bullets - Reports

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Hong Kong police are using rubber bullets to disperse protesters who gathered near a police station in the Mong Kok area, media reported on Friday.

According to the RTHK broadcaster, the police waved a black flag, warning that they would resort to tear gas and weapons if the activists did not leave the site. The protesters started to slowly move toward Nathan Road and Prince Edward Road West.

Afterward, the protesters clashed with police, with the latter having resorted to traumatic weapons. The protesters, in turn, threw bricks at the law enforcement officers.

According to police, the activists also smashed road barriers and traffic lights.

On Wednesday, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced her decision to formally withdraw the controversial extradition bill, which had sparked the unrest, as part of the efforts to ease tensions between protesters and police.

However, protesters said that they would continue rallying until she met their remaining demands, which include ending legal procedures against fellow demonstrators and launching an investigation into police violence.