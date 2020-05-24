BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) Hong Kong police used tear gas on Sunday to disperse protesters, as thousands took to the streets to express their outrage at China's plans to adopt a new national security legislation for the city that is being considered by residents as a threat to their civil liberties, media reported.

At the annual National People's Congress (NPC) on Friday, China's ruling Communist Party proposed a legislation to ban "separatist, subversive and terrorist activities" along with any form of foreign interference in Hong Kong. The NPC is expected to vote on the bill at the end of the annual session, which is likely to wrap up on May 28. Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has voiced her support for the new legislation, expressing a belief that it would ensure the security of citizens without affecting their rights and freedoms.

According to South China Morning Post, the mass protest was organized in Hong Kong's Causeway Bay shopping district.

Activists believe that the new legislation will put an end to the "one country, two systems" principle. After several warnings, police officers used tear gas to disperse the crowd. Several people were arrested, the publication said.

The news outlet previously reported, citing its source that the authorities in Beijing came to the conclusion that the Hong Kong legislative assembly was not able to pass a bill on national security, taking into account the political climate, therefore the legislative initiative was submitted to the NPC.

Violent protests swiped Hong Kong last year, starting in June. Numerous demonstrators took to the streets to protest a proposed extradition bill, but riots continued and became violent even after the unpopular measure was withdrawn in October. Beijing has said that the situation in Hong Kong was the result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expressed full support for the local authorities to avert violence and restore order.