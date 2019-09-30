Hong Kong Police Fire Tear Gas at Protesters as Chaos Erupts in Wan Chai

Police repeatedly fired tear gas and rubber bullets at a crowd in Hong Kong's Wan Chai area after crowds carrying foreign flags marched toward the government headquarters on Sunday

HONG KONG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) Police repeatedly fired tear gas and rubber bullets at a crowd in Hong Kong's Wan Chai area after crowds carrying foreign flags marched toward the government headquarters on Sunday.

The 17th weekend of anti-China demonstrations quickly descended into chaos as multiple clashes broke out across the autonomous city.

The Global support rally in the Wan Chai commercial area saw a large group of protesters holding up flags of the United States, Japan, Switzerland, India and other countries, a Sputnik correspondent said.

They marched along the Hennessy Road, calling for international support for the pro-democracy movement. Many carried red flags with yellow stars arranged in a swastika with a black slash over it.

The demonstration came under a barrage of tear gas soon after setting out, forcing protesters to rearrange. The march was halted again soon to allow for the distribution of umbrellas and other supplies.

Police then occupied a pedestrian bridge, firing salvos of tear gas and rubber bullets at gas mask-wearing protesters who pulled back under the cover of umbrellas. One officer aimed his gun at the crowd.

A group of more radical protesters clashed with police outside the Wan Chai subway station, which was ransacked by protesters and shut down. The public and reporters took shelter inside a bank office with ATM machines.

A larger number of protesters continued to march toward the government building after police withdrew from the bridge after they had shards of glass and brick debris hurled at them.

Over the past few months, Hong Kong has been facing a wave of rallies against proposed amendments to the city's extradition law. Protests often turn violent after demonstrators begin engaging in clashes with the police. In early September, the controversial extradition bill was formally withdrawn but protesters continued rallying, demanding universal suffrage, an end to legal procedures against fellow demonstrators and an investigation into alleged police violence. The law enforcers strongly deny any claims of disproportionate use of force.

Beijing views the situation in Hong Kong as a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expresses full support for the actions of the local authorities.