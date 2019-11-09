Hong Kong Police Fire Tear Gas at Protesters Commemorating Fellow Demonstrator - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) The Hong Kong police used tear gas to disperse protesters who took to the streets to honor the memory of a student who had died during the unrest, media reported on Friday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that a student from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Chow Tsz-lok, 22, died after falling from a parking building during Sunday's clashes between the police and protesters. It was also reported that the police had fired multiple rounds of tear gas nearby. The incident is believed to be the first fatality directly linked to the unrest.

According to the RTHK broadcasting service, demonstrators gathered in the satellite town of Tuen Mun and other districts of Hong Kong, including Sha Tin and Mong Kok, to honor the memory of the student. Some protesters began constructing barricades on the streets.

Police arrived at the scene and arrested four people.

The massive protests started in Hong Kong in early June over a controversial extradition bill, which had been officially withdrawn in October. The bill was supposed to allow the extradition of suspects to jurisdictions with which Hong Kong did not previously have an extradition agreement, including mainland China.

Despite the authorities' move to recall the controversial legislation, people remained in the streets demanding that the police be held accountable for the alleged excessive use of force during the protests. The rallies are currently in their 22nd consecutive week.

Beijing views the situation in Hong Kong as a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expresses full support for the actions of the local authorities.