UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Police Fire Tear Gas At Protesters Near Polytechnic University - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 21 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 11:40 AM

Hong Kong Police Fire Tear Gas at Protesters Near Polytechnic University - Reports

Hong Kong police officers on Thursday fired tear gas at demonstrators near the Polytechnic University, local media reported

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Hong Kong police officers on Thursday fired tear gas at demonstrators near the Polytechnic University, local media reported.

Hong Kong has been experiencing major disruptions in traffic for the fourth straight day as protesters continue to build barricades and block highways, tunnels and bridges. This has forced the closure of many schools, universities and businesses.

According to the South China Morning Post newspaper, tear gas was fired at the university's Chatham Road South entrance early Thursday morning while about 200 protesters inside the university prepared themselves to attack the police. They had boxes of petrol bombs and bricks, as well as bows and arrows. The demonstrators were also fortifying their barricades in anticipation for the arrival of police reinforcements.

On Wednesday, the Chinese University of Hong Kong announced that the 2019-2020 academic year's first semester would be ending early to ensure the safety of students and professors.

Hong Kong's massive protests initially began in early June over a controversial extradition bill, which was officially withdrawn in October. Despite the government's concession, people have remained in the streets demanding that the police be held accountable for their excessive use of force during the protests.

Beijing views the situation in Hong Kong as a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expresses full support for the local authorities' actions.

Related Topics

Attack Petrol Police China Road Traffic Hong Kong June October Gas Post Media Government

Recent Stories

PPP says it will never allow JUI-F's protest in Si ..

13 seconds ago

WeWork hit with big loss despite revenue jump: rep ..

21 minutes ago

PM preferred humanity on politics in Nawaz case: D ..

21 minutes ago

DSP killed, three policemen injured in shooting in ..

21 minutes ago

China unveils experiment for landing on Mars

21 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 14 November 2019

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.