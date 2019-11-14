Hong Kong Police Fire Tear Gas at Protesters Near Polytechnic University - Reports

(@imziishan)

Hong Kong police officers on Thursday fired tear gas at demonstrators near the Polytechnic University, local media reported

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Hong Kong police officers on Thursday fired tear gas at demonstrators near the Polytechnic University, local media reported.

Hong Kong has been experiencing major disruptions in traffic for the fourth straight day as protesters continue to build barricades and block highways, tunnels and bridges. This has forced the closure of many schools, universities and businesses.

According to the South China Morning Post newspaper, tear gas was fired at the university's Chatham Road South entrance early Thursday morning while about 200 protesters inside the university prepared themselves to attack the police. They had boxes of petrol bombs and bricks, as well as bows and arrows. The demonstrators were also fortifying their barricades in anticipation for the arrival of police reinforcements.

On Wednesday, the Chinese University of Hong Kong announced that the 2019-2020 academic year's first semester would be ending early to ensure the safety of students and professors.

Hong Kong's massive protests initially began in early June over a controversial extradition bill, which was officially withdrawn in October. Despite the government's concession, people have remained in the streets demanding that the police be held accountable for their excessive use of force during the protests.

Beijing views the situation in Hong Kong as a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expresses full support for the local authorities' actions.