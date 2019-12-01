UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Police Fire Tear Gas To Disperse Anti-Government Protesters

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 04:40 PM

Hong Kong Police Fire Tear Gas to Disperse Anti-Government Protesters

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2019) Hong Kong police fired tear gas and pepper spray on Sunday as tens of thousands of black-clad protesters took to the streets after a week-long break to turn up pressure on the government.

Opposition candidates won a majority in the Chinese autonomous city's legislature last weekend, underscoring the protesters' demands for justice for those hurt by police during six months of rallies.

The demonstration started peacefully on the Hung Hom harborfront and followed a route approved by police, according to the South China Morning Post newspaper.

More protesters wearing protective gear joined the rally as it entered Tsim Sha Tsui tourist district. As the march stumbled into police cordons blue flags were raised to warn them.

Elite Raptor police forces moved in to disperse hardened protesters. Pepper spray and tear gas were used when marchers threw bottles of water and other objects at them.

Demonstrators have been calling on the local government to act on their demands that include an independent probe into police brutality, long after it scrapped an extradition bill that angered the people in June.

