Hong Kong police fire water cannon to disperse protesters: AFP

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Hong Kong police used water cannon Wednesday to disperse small groups of protesters who gathered in a popular shopping district in defiance of a ban on rallies, a day after Beijing imposed a sweeping security law on the city.

AFP reporters saw a water cannon truck fire multiple bursts of liquid laced with a stinging pepper solution, hitting protesters and journalists in Causeway Bay.