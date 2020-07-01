Hong Kong Police Fire Water Cannon To Disperse Protesters: AFP
Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 01:30 PM
Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Hong Kong police used water cannon Wednesday to disperse small groups of protesters who gathered in a popular shopping district in defiance of a ban on rallies, a day after Beijing imposed a sweeping security law on the city.
AFP reporters saw a water cannon truck fire multiple bursts of liquid laced with a stinging pepper solution, hitting protesters and journalists in Causeway Bay.