Hong Kong Police Fire Water Cannon To Extinguish Fire Amid Rally

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 04:40 PM

Hong Kong Police Fire Water Cannon to Extinguish Fire Amid Rally

HONG KONG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) Hong Kong police fired a water cannon on Sunday to put out a fire set off by anti-government protesters in Hong Kong' s commercial Wan Chai district, a Sputnik correspondent said.

The autonomous city saw the 17th straight weekend of demonstrations sparked off by a bill that proposed extraditing fugitives to mainland China. The legislation has been completely withdrawn.

A march calling for global support for Hong Kong democracy was held in Wan Chai and two other neighborhoods, with police repeatedly firing water cannon and tear gas at protesters.

Radical protesters piled bricks and set them on fire. Police moved in prompting the mob to flee. They fired water cannon at the blaze and into the nearby group of reporters.

Demonstrators also defaced bus stops and a Starbucks cafe with graffiti and flyers along the Hennessy Road. The cafe is owned by a local company that is being viewed as pro-Beijing.

Water cannon was also used on Tim Wa Avenue in the Admiralty neighborhood near the government headquarters. Masked protesters threw petrol bombs at police, causing a small fire at an entrance to a train station.

