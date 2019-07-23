UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Police Make 6 Arrests Over 'Unlawful Assembly' After Weekend Protests

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 12:32 AM

Hong Kong police said on Monday that six males were arrested over "unlawful assembly" after mass protests against the now-suspended notorious bill that would allow extraditions to mainland China erupted in the city for the seventh consecutive weekend

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Hong Kong police said on Monday that six males were arrested over "unlawful assembly" after mass protests against the now-suspended notorious bill that would allow extraditions to mainland China erupted in the city for the seventh consecutive weekend.

Earlier in the day, police informed of investigating acts of violence that occurred during the protest rallies near the Yuen Long subway station.

"Regarding the violent incident occurred in Yuen Long last night (2019-07-21), police arrested six males for 'Unlawful Assembly," the police posted on its Facebook account.

Mass rallies erupted in Hong Kong in early June as the authorities were considering adopting a bill that would allow the autonomous Chinese city to extradite suspects to jurisdictions with which it did not have an extradition agreement, including mainland China.

Pressured by the protests, the government indefinitely suspended the bill, while Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam issued a public apology. However, the protesters still demand the complete withdrawal of the extradition amendments.

Last weekend, tens of thousands Hong Kong residents took to the streets to rally for the seventh consecutive weekend. A group of demonstrators reportedly split off from the main rally and marched beyond the designated finish line of the rally route, ignoring police orders. Police then fired several rounds of tear gas at them.

