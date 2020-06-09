UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Police Pepper-Spray Protesters Marking Anniversary Of Anti-China Riots

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 10:41 PM

Hong Kong Police Pepper-Spray Protesters Marking Anniversary of Anti-China Riots

Police in the autonomous Chinese city of Hong Kong used pepper spray to disperse hundreds of protesters who defied the ban on gatherings to mark the anniversary of demonstrations over a now defunct extradition bill, media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Police in the autonomous Chinese city of Hong Kong used pepper spray to disperse hundreds of protesters who defied the ban on gatherings to mark the anniversary of demonstrations over a now defunct extradition bill, media said.

June 9 marks one year since a million people took to the streets of Hong Kong to demand that the local legislature scrap the bill allowing handing fugitives over to mainland China. The rallies turned into a drawn-out protest against Beijing's perceived meddling in the former British colony, which China sees as its internal issue.

Hundreds of people marched down Queen's Road Central and Des Voeux Road Central streets after the dark fell, blocking traffic, the South China Morning Post reported. Police moved in to restore order and remind protesters about coronavirus restrictions on gatherings.

The website said this led to a game of cat and mouse, with protesters dodging riot police only to regroup and continue the march. Demonstrators reportedly turned on smartphone flashlights and covered their faces with umbrellas. The crowd largely dispersed toward 9 p.m., although police presence remained visible.

