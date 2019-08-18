UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Police Prepare Trucks With Water Cannons Amid Massive Protests In City - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 06:40 PM

Hong Kong Police Prepare Trucks With Water Cannons Amid Massive Protests in City - Reports

HONG KONG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2019) The police of Hong Kong have prepared trucks equipped with water cannons amid massive waves of protests that have been sweeping the international financial hub for months now, media reported on Sunday.

At least three anti-riot vehicles with water cannons are currently on standby in a secret area on Hong Kong Island, a police source told the South China Morning Post.

Water cannon is a device that shoots a stream of water with high velocity. It is often deployed during protests as a means of dispersing the crowds of demonstrators.

However, it can inflict serious injuries.

Tens of thousands of demonstrators are marching in the center of Hong Kong on Sunday despite a police ban and rainy weather.

Participants of the rally organized by the opposition Civil Human Rights Front demand fully abandoning the law on extradition. They urge the authorities to stop dubbing the recent mass protests as "riots," release all detained demonstrators, start an independent investigation into police actions during protests and introduce direct general elections.

Related Topics

Weather Police Water China Vehicles Hong Kong Hub Sunday Post Media All Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terror attack on Kabul Wedding

31 minutes ago

Private sector engagement to attain SDGs invaluabl ..

46 minutes ago

On World Humanitarian Day, the UAE continues to ma ..

2 hours ago

UAE Embassy in Beirut organises panel discussion o ..

2 hours ago

Armed Forces Training Centres, Federal Police Scho ..

2 hours ago

UAE’s Al Ain FC sets sights on EA SPORTS FIFA 20 ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.