MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Hong Kong police on Thursday raided the private office of media tycoon Jimmy Lai and seized documents in connection with an ongoing fraud investigation against him, South China Morning Post newspaper reported Thursday, citing a law enforcement source.

According to the newspaper, the police arrived in the businessman's office at 10:30 local time (02:30 GMT) and seized several boxes of documents during an hour-long raid. Lai was not in the office at that time and no one was arrested during the raid.

"The raid is linked to our ongoing investigation into a fraud case in which Lai was arrested earlier this year," a law enforcement source told the newspaper.

The newspaper added that on Thursday, Lai was set to appear in court alongside 25 opposition figures charged for their participation in an unauthorized vigil to mark the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown on June 4.

In August, Lai, who founded the pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, became the highest-profile Hong Konger to be arrested under the new national security law. He was arrested along with nine others, including his two sons, in a raid on the newspaper's office and their homes. The media tycoon was charged with conspiracy to defraud and collude with a foreign power. The group received similar charges but one of Lai's sons and other media executives arrested were also charged with financial crimes. Later, all those arrested were released on bail.