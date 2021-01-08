Hong Kong Police Release Over 30 of 53 Detained Activists on Bail - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) The majority of 53 activists who were detained in Hong Kong earlier this week on subversion grounds have been released on bail, South China Morning Post reported on Friday.

The activists were detained on Wednesday for allegedly plotting against the current Hong Kong government, as well as for activities such as advocacy for stronger regional democracy. This caused an outcry in some countries, which traditionally back Hong Kongers' democratic aspirations.

According to the report, police began releasing the activists on Thursday evening ” as of 11:30 p.m. local time [03:30 GMT, Friday], more than 30 of them were let go on bail.

Subversion and separatism were made criminally punishable offenses in Hong Kong last year, under a Beijing-drafted national security law which had drawn broad international criticism for supposedly limiting the region's autonomy.

Following the arrest of activists, the United States threatened China economic sanctions, while the United Kingdom encouraged Hong Kongers to obtain UK passports and emigrate. London considers the crackdown on pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong by Beijing a violation of the 1984 bilateral declaration under which the region was passed under Chinese sovereignty. Beijing, on its part, strongly urged everyone to refrain from meddling in its domestic affairs.