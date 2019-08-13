UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Police Rescue 'Visitor' Amid Airport Standoff

Tue 13th August 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Hong Kong Police said they had to step in on Tuesday to help evacuate a visitor who was surrounded by protesters thronging the city's international airport.

"The Police stress that this is not a dispersal operation and aim to escort the visitor safety to a hospital," Hong Kong Police Force tweeted.

The man, it said, was assaulted by a large group of demonstrators and required immediate medical help but the crowd stopped paramedics from getting to him.

The unnamed man was cornered after being accused of being an undercover police agent, according to CNN.

He collapsed and was eventually evacuated.

Flights from and to the airport were canceled for a second day on Tuesday as demonstrators flooded the halls demanding an end to alleged police brutality toward them.

Rallies began in the autonomous city in early June after its legislature proposed a bill that would have allowed extradition to mainland China. The bill has been suspended but protesters want it to be withdrawn.

