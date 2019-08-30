Hong Kong police round up activists as mass rally called-off

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Prominent democracy activists were arrested Friday in a dragnet across Hong Kong -- a move described by rights groups as a well-worn tactic deployed by Beijing to suffocate dissent ahead of key political moments.

The sweep comes after a major rally planned by a civil rights group on Saturday was banned by police on security grounds.

Hong Kong has been locked in three months of political crisis, with increasingly violent clashes between police and protesters that have prompted an escalating public relations campaign from China.

Protesters had planned yet another mass rally on Saturday -- the fifth anniversary of Beijing's rejection of a call for universal suffrage in the semi-autonomous city, a decision that sparked the 79-day Umbrella Movement in 2014.

But organisers on Friday afternoon said they would not march, complying with the police banning order.

Earlier, two of the Umbrella Movement's leaders, Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow -- both well-known among the city's youth -- were arrested in dawn swoops both accused of "inciting others to take part in unauthorised assembly" among other charges. The pair were due in court on Friday afternoon.

Hours before another vocal independence campaigner was detained at Hong Kong's airport.

The arrests are a sign of the "spread of 'white terror' towards Hong Kong protesters", said Issac Cheng of Demosisto party, co-founded by Wong, using a term for China's efforts to fragment the protest movement.

More than 850 people have been arrested in connection with protests since June, including prominent independence campaigner Andy Chan who police detained at Hong Kong airport on Thursday night on suspicion of rioting -- a charge which carries up to ten years in prison.

Chan's small independence party was outlawed last year on the grounds it posed a national security threat, the first such ban since the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Chinese state-media described the three arrested as "independence" advocates.

A fourth pro-democracy campaigner, Rick Hui a counsellor for the working-class Sha Tin district, was also detained by police on Friday, according to a post on his Facebook page, without detailing why.

Amnesty International decried the "the ludicrous dawn swoops", condemning the arrest of Wong and Chow as an "outrageous assault on the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly" and as "scare tactics straight out of Beijing's playbook".