UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Police Say 35 People Arrested On One-Year Anniversary Of Protests

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 10:30 PM

Hong Kong Police Say 35 People Arrested on One-Year Anniversary of Protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) Thirty-five people were arrested during demonstrations marking the one-year anniversary of protests in Hong Kong on Friday, the Chinese special administrative region's police have said.

"Up to 10 PM [14:00 GMT], a total of 35 people had been arrested for offences that included wounding, unlawful assembly, participating in unauthorised assembly, disorderly conduct in public place and possession of offensive weapons. Acts of violence are not to be condoned," the police wrote on Twitter.

The protests were timed to the anniversary of first major clashes between law enforcement officers and demonstrators. South China Morning Post reported that the police had urged protesters who defied a coronavirus health ban on large gatherings to disperse and then started making arrests.

In some locations, officers purportedly used pepper spray.

In June 2019, mass protests erupted in Hong Kong as a reaction to a proposed bill that would allow people to be extradited from the city to Taiwan, Macau, and mainland China. The demonstrations continued and turned violent even after the unpopular measure was withdrawn in October. Beijing has said that the situation in Hong Kong was a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs.

Protests received a new momentum after the Chinese parliament voted in May to develop a national security law that bans secessionist and subversive activity in Hong Kong.

Related Topics

Assembly Police China Parliament Twitter Beijing Hong Kong Macau May June October 2019 Post From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed delivers keynote address at UN ..

31 minutes ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 44,000 additiona ..

1 hour ago

Ali Zafar urges PM, Punjab govt to impose strict l ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan regrets Indian negative remarks regarding ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia condemns terrorist bombing of mosque ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,921 new cases of COVID-19

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.