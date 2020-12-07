UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Police Say Arrested 8 People For Unauthorized Meeting

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

Hong Kong Police Say Arrested 8 People for Unauthorized Meeting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The Hong Kong police announced Monday arresting eight people for taking part in an illegal gathering.

"#BREAKING! 8 ppl were arrested for taking part in an unauthorised assembly. Among them, 3 were arrested also for inciting acts of #secession, breaching #NationalSecurityLaw. On Nov 19, pro-#HK independence words sprayed at 30 spots across #CUHK [ Chinese University of Hong Kong], besides a 90-ppl march on campus," the police wrote on Twitter.

In late June, China adopted a law that adjusts security policies in Hong Kong to Beijing's perception of crime and punishment with regard to separatism, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign countries. The critics of the law in China's special administrative region and abroad fear that it might limit Hong Kong's exclusive rights and freedoms. Meanwhile, China insists the law aims to punish illegal activities in the city without harming the fundamental freedoms of the local population.

