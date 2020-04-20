Hong Kong Police Say Homemade Bomb Discovered at Headquarters

A makeshift explosive device was found at the Hong Kong police headquarters in the city's Wan Chai district, the police said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) A makeshift explosive device was found at the Hong Kong police headquarters in the city's Wan Chai district, the police said on Monday.

According to the South China Morning Post newspaper, the package was mailed to Commissioner of Police Chris Tang Ping-keung.

"This morning I was tasked to deal with a suspect object that had been found at police headquarters. On examination, I confirmed that the item was an improvised explosive device, a homemade bomb," Senior Bomb Disposal Officer Alick McWhirter told journalists.

He added that the bomb was designed to be detonated by whoever opened the package and interpreted the incident as a sign of homegrown terrorism.

Senior Superintendent Ng Wing-sze of the Hong Kong Island Regional Crime Headquarters has decried the bombing attempt.

"Bombs are generally not stable and could explode during transportation, injuring innocent people. We condemn such an irresponsible act that undermines the safety of others and openly challenges the law enforcement agencies," she said as quoted by the South China Morning Post.

This is not the first time the city's police are being targeted as letters containing unknown white powder were sent to a police sports and recreation club and the police headquarters earlier in the month.