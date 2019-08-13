UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Police Say Over 170 Officers Injured Since Start Of Mass Protests In June

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 05:10 PM

Hong Kong Police Say Over 170 Officers Injured Since Start of Mass Protests in June

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) More than 170 police officers have been injured while on duty since protests in Hong Kong began 10 weeks ago, Tse Chun-chung, chief superintendent of the Hong Kong Police Public Relations Branch, said on Tuesday.

"As for the officers who were injured while on duty during protests, 171 officers have been injured so far, two of them remain in the hospital," he said at a press briefing.

Mass protests erupted in Hong Kong in early June in response to a controversial bill that would allow extraditions to mainland China.

These demonstrations have often resulted in violent clashes between protesters and police. Though the government eventually announced that it had suspended the bill, people remain in the streets, demanding that it be withdrawn completely. Locals also want the city authorities to implement universal suffrage and retract criminal charges against protesters.

Hong Kong's leader has warned that violent protests could push the city down the "path of no return."

Related Topics

Injured Police China Hong Kong June Criminals Government

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Dubai airport reflects the futuristic c ..

7 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 13, 2019 in Pakistan

7 hours ago

Etihad Airways&#039; flight from Hong Kong to Abu ..

17 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed departs Jeddah

20 hours ago

Asylum applications in the EU+ up by 10 percent in ..

20 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.