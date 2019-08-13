Hong Kong Police Say Over 170 Officers Injured Since Start of Mass Protests in June

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) More than 170 police officers have been injured while on duty since protests in Hong Kong began 10 weeks ago, Tse Chun-chung, chief superintendent of the Hong Kong Police Public Relations Branch, said on Tuesday.

"As for the officers who were injured while on duty during protests, 171 officers have been injured so far, two of them remain in the hospital," he said at a press briefing.

Mass protests erupted in Hong Kong in early June in response to a controversial bill that would allow extraditions to mainland China.

These demonstrations have often resulted in violent clashes between protesters and police. Though the government eventually announced that it had suspended the bill, people remain in the streets, demanding that it be withdrawn completely. Locals also want the city authorities to implement universal suffrage and retract criminal charges against protesters.

Hong Kong's leader has warned that violent protests could push the city down the "path of no return."