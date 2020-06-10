UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Police Say Over 50 Arrested On One Year Protest Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 11:20 AM

Hong Kong Police Say Over 50 Arrested on One Year Protest Anniversary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The number of people arrested late on Tuesday in Hong Kong for participating in a demonstration to commemorate the first anniversary of the large-scale anti-government protests has doubled and reached 53, the Hong Kong police said.

Previous statements indicated at least 25 people were arrested.

According to the city's law enforcement, a large group of protesters gathered in Hong Kong's Central District, blocking roads and creating a ruckus.

"Up to midnight, a total of 53 people, consisting of 36 males and 17 females, were arrested for participating in unlawful assemblies, unauthorised assemblies and etc.," the police said on Facebook.

In June 2019, mass protests erupted in Hong Kong as a reaction to proposed a bill that would allow people to be extradited from the city to Taiwan, Macau, and mainland China. The demonstrations have been ongoing even after the highly unpopular measure was withdrawn in October.

