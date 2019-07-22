Hong Kong Police Say Probing Acts of Violence During Sunday Protests

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Hong Kong police said on Monday that they were investigating acts of violence that occurred during the protest rallies in the city on Sunday.

According to the police, some protesters broke through the police cordon in the Sheung Wan district on Sunday, after which they started setting fires and throwing bricks, smoke pellets and Molotov cocktails at the police, having injured several officers. Unknown suspects also attacked passengers at the Yuen Long subway station, the police noted.

"Police strongly condemn the violent incidents happened in Sheung Wan and Yuen Long respectively last night (July 21) ... Police do not tolerate any violent behaviours. Police are now actively following up the two incidents in order to bring the offenders to justice," the statement said.

On Sunday, around 430,000 people took part in the mass rally in Hong Kong, according to the demonstration's organizer, the Civil Human Rights Front.

However, the police estimated that the number of protesters did not exceed 140,000 people. Police officers were forced to use tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the protesters who were blocking highways and vandalizing government buildings.

Mass rallies erupted in Hong Kong in early June as the authorities were considering adopting a bill that would allow the autonomous Chinese city to extradite suspects to jurisdictions with which it did not have an extradition agreement, including mainland China. Pressured by the protests, the government indefinitely suspended the bill, while Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam issued a public apology. However, the protesters still demand the complete withdrawal of the extradition amendments.