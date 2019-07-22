UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Police Say Probing Acts Of Violence During Sunday Protests

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 11:20 AM

Hong Kong Police Say Probing Acts of Violence During Sunday Protests

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Hong Kong police said on Monday that they were investigating acts of violence that occurred during the protest rallies in the city on Sunday.

According to the police, some protesters broke through the police cordon in the Sheung Wan district on Sunday, after which they started setting fires and throwing bricks, smoke pellets and Molotov cocktails at the police, having injured several officers. Unknown suspects also attacked passengers at the Yuen Long subway station, the police noted.

"Police strongly condemn the violent incidents happened in Sheung Wan and Yuen Long respectively last night (July 21) ... Police do not tolerate any violent behaviours. Police are now actively following up the two incidents in order to bring the offenders to justice," the statement said.

On Sunday, around 430,000 people took part in the mass rally in Hong Kong, according to the demonstration's organizer, the Civil Human Rights Front.

However, the police estimated that the number of protesters did not exceed 140,000 people. Police officers were forced to use tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the protesters who were blocking highways and vandalizing government buildings.

Mass rallies erupted in Hong Kong in early June as the authorities were considering adopting a bill that would allow the autonomous Chinese city to extradite suspects to jurisdictions with which it did not have an extradition agreement, including mainland China. Pressured by the protests, the government indefinitely suspended the bill, while Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam issued a public apology. However, the protesters still demand the complete withdrawal of the extradition amendments.

Related Topics

Injured Protest Police China Hong Kong June July Gas Sunday Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Marriage: 51% of Pakistanis claim that parents sho ..

4 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announces ‘Artificial Intel ..

7 minutes ago

Mr. Aqeel Khan Wins The 2Nd Chairman Jcsc Open Ten ..

17 minutes ago

Mohsin Abbas Haider reacts to domestic abuse alleg ..

22 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

57 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 22 July 2019

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.