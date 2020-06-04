UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Police Say Protests Break Out As New Chinese National Anthem Bill Passes

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 11:49 PM

Hong Kong Police Say Protests Break Out As New Chinese National Anthem Bill Passes

Protests have broken out in Hong Kong as the region's Legislative Council passed a bill that would make disrespecting the Chinese national anthem a criminal offense, the Hong Kong Police Force said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Protests have broken out in Hong Kong as the region's Legislative Council passed a bill that would make disrespecting the Chinese national anthem a criminal offense, the Hong Kong Police Force said on Thursday.

"Some black-clad protestors are blocking roads in Mongkok, #Hongkong. Police officers are now making arrests. Please stop gathering in groups to avoid #COVID19," law enforcement officials wrote on Twitter.

A wave of protests has swept through Hong Kong in recent weeks as new two controversial bills were tabled. Police arrested hundreds of protesters after clashes broke out across the region one week ago.

The protests have centered on the Chinese central government's plans to create new security laws in Hong Kong that would outlaw all subversive and secessionist activity. China's National People's Congress approved a resolution to develop the legislation, which has the support of leading Hong Kong politicians such as Chief Executive Carrie Lam, on May 28.

At the same time, Hong Kong's Legislative Council debated a new bill that would see those who disrespect the Chinese national anthem face prison terms and fines. The bill passed earlier on Thursday with 41 votes in favor and one vote against.

Related Topics

Resolution Police China Vote Twitter Hong Kong Same May Congress Criminals All Government

Recent Stories

132 nationalities participate in &#039;UAE Volunte ..

35 minutes ago

UAE, Egypt re-affirm diversified sturdy relations, ..

50 minutes ago

Faisalabad Development Authority establishes 'Khid ..

1 minute ago

White Gunman Used Racial Slur After Shooting Afric ..

1 minute ago

7 killed in separate incidents

1 minute ago

No compromise on accountability against corrupts: ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.