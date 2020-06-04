Hong Kong Police Say Protests Break Out As New Chinese National Anthem Bill Passes

Protests have broken out in Hong Kong as the region's Legislative Council passed a bill that would make disrespecting the Chinese national anthem a criminal offense, the Hong Kong Police Force said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Protests have broken out in Hong Kong as the region's Legislative Council passed a bill that would make disrespecting the Chinese national anthem a criminal offense, the Hong Kong Police Force said on Thursday.

"Some black-clad protestors are blocking roads in Mongkok, #Hongkong. Police officers are now making arrests. Please stop gathering in groups to avoid #COVID19," law enforcement officials wrote on Twitter.

A wave of protests has swept through Hong Kong in recent weeks as new two controversial bills were tabled. Police arrested hundreds of protesters after clashes broke out across the region one week ago.

The protests have centered on the Chinese central government's plans to create new security laws in Hong Kong that would outlaw all subversive and secessionist activity. China's National People's Congress approved a resolution to develop the legislation, which has the support of leading Hong Kong politicians such as Chief Executive Carrie Lam, on May 28.

At the same time, Hong Kong's Legislative Council debated a new bill that would see those who disrespect the Chinese national anthem face prison terms and fines. The bill passed earlier on Thursday with 41 votes in favor and one vote against.