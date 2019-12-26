UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Police Say Sealed Off Mall To Ensure Order During Shopping Protests

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 10:17 PM

Hong Kong Police Say Sealed Off Mall to Ensure Order During Shopping Protests

The Hong Kong Police Force surrounded and sealed off the Langham Place shopping mall to ensure order and peace as anti-government protesters occupied it and vandalized its facilities, the police said on Thursday as the city entered its third day of intensified demonstrations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) The Hong Kong Police Force surrounded and sealed off the Langham Place shopping mall to ensure order and peace as anti-government protesters occupied it and vandalized its facilities, the police said on Thursday as the city entered its third day of intensified demonstrations.

On Tuesday, anti-government rallies resumed as people marched though several shopping centers, disrupting traffic and occasionally clashing with police, who, in turn, fired several rounds of tear gas to disperse the crowds. Earlier in the day, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said that Christmas celebrations had been "ruined" by the demonstrations.

"As the night fell, dozens of masked rioters gathered at Langham Place in Mongkok, occupying restaurants and cafes, and vandalizing facilities therein.

Given their illegal acts, Police have entered the mall for law enforcement," Hong Kong Police Force wrote on Twitter.

Hong Kong has been experiencing non-stop protests since June. While the government has satisfied the people's initial demand to withdraw an unpopular extradition bill protesters have remained in the streets to demand that the police be held accountable for their excessive use of force during the protests.

Beijing views the situation in Hong Kong as the result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expresses full support for the local authorities' actions.

