UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Police Say Used 'Appropriate Force' Against Protesters Amid Public Safety Threat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 08:53 PM

Hong Kong Police Say Used 'Appropriate Force' Against Protesters Amid Public Safety Threat

The Hong Kong police have said that they deployed "appropriate force" on Friday to disperse protesters, whose actions posed a serious threat to public safety

HONG KONG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) The Hong Kong police have said that they deployed "appropriate force" on Friday to disperse protesters, whose actions posed a serious threat to public safety.

"Some rioters have occupied roads and set fire in the vicinity of Causeway Bay today (October 4), seriously threatening the safety of everyone at scene. In view of the current situation, Police have deployed appropriate force to disperse and arrest rioters. Police warn the rioters to stop their illegal acts and leave immediately," the police said.

They also advised residents of the area to "stay tuned to the latest situation and if necessary, keep their windows shut and stay indoors."

In a separate statement, the police said that a "large group of rioters" went ahead with damaging public properties across Hong Kong Island, Kowloon and the New Territories. One police officer has been also assaulted.

"They have also damaged shops, occupied roads and set fire at facilities, trains and ATM machines in various MTR stations. Some rioters even attacked a police officer by throwing petrol bombs twice and attempted to take away his pistol dropped on the ground," the police added.

Meanwhile, the RTHK broadcaster reported that a 14-year-old teenager had got a bullet wound during protests. He has reportedly regained consciousness in hospital.

Over the past few months, Hong Kong has been facing a wave of rallies against the now-withdrawn extradition bill.

Hong Kong law enforcement officers maintain that they use force proportionately and only in response to violent acts or unlawful behavior by the protesters. Beijing views the situation in Hong Kong as a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expresses full support for the actions of the local authorities.

Related Topics

Fire Petrol Police China Beijing Hong Kong October

Recent Stories

60 days of living hell in Kashmir

26 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

32 minutes ago

Assurances by PM, COAS to businessmen welcomed: Mi ..

42 minutes ago

Asad five-fer takes home Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over C ..

45 minutes ago

Fourth Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round begins on Saturda ..

57 minutes ago

Kashmir solidarity rallies held in Sargodha

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.