Hong Kong Police Says Arrested 6 People During Sunday Mass Protest

Mon 08th July 2019 | 11:57 PM

The Hong Kong police said on Monday that they had arrested six people while dispersing mass demonstrations against the amendments to the extradition law on Sunday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) The Hong Kong police said on Monday that they had arrested six people while dispersing mass demonstrations against the amendments to the extradition law on Sunday.

More than 230,000 protesters flooded the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday. This time the demonstrations took place in the popular tourist district Tsim Sha Tsui, on the Kowloon peninsula. According to the police, despite more than the expected 58,000 people showing up, the demonstrations were mostly peaceful.

"During the event, Police arrested one person for failing to produce proof of identity. ... After repeated but futile warnings, Police took actions to disperse the protestors around 11pm.

During the process, some protestors resisted and police arrested five persons for assaulting a police officer and obstructing a police officer in the execution of duties," the police posted in their Facebook page.

The mass protests started as a reaction to the new amendments to Hong Kong's extradition laws that, if passed, would allow people to be extradited to Taiwan, Macau and mainland China. The Hong Kong government eventually decided to freeze the amendments, but the protesters remain intransigent and demand the complete abandonment of the initiative.

