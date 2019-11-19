Police in Hong Kong told reporters on Tuesday that some students of the Polytechnic University (PolyU) refused to surrender their weapons and leave the campus following days of turmoil, resulting in law enforcement officers turning to the government departments and social welfare volunteers for assistance

Hundreds of student protesters were trapped inside PolyU during a two-day siege after police closed all university exits following violent clashes, which entailed demonstrators hurling petrol bombs, bamboo poles and bricks, and shooting arrows at police officers. Earlier on Tuesday, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said that about 600 activists had left the PolyU campus overnight, while 100 remained there.

"We understand the public concern about the welfare of those rioters [at PolyU] so we have actively engaged other Government departments and stakeholders for a joint effort to bring out the rioters. For instance, we arranged for Red Cross volunteers and qualified first aiders to enter PolyU and render first aid to the rioters. Around 20 injured rioters were treated and some of them were sent to the hospital for treatment. We also arranged for 60 secondary school principals, 15 teachers and 10 Social Welfare Department staff to enter the school to render assistance," Kwok Ka-chuen, the chief superintendent of the Police Public Relations Branch, said during a regular press briefing.

Kwok stressed that the police were able to persuade 47 university staff members to leave the campus, adding that some protesters tried to escape by descending off a footbridge and entering getaway vehicles. The police managed to catch 37 of the rioters, including the drivers, who were arrested for "assisting offenders."

Since Monday, about 1,100 people were arrested for the possession of offensive weapons and taking part in a riot, the chief superintendent added.

The massive protests began in Hong Kong in June over a controversial extradition bill, which was officially withdrawn in October. Frustrated with the local authorities' heavy-handed responses to the protests, the demonstrators expanded their demands to add an independent investigation into alleged police brutality and greater civil liberties, including universal suffrage, while calling for the resignation of Lam.

Beijing has repeatedly stated that the situation in Hong Kong is a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expressed full support for the actions of the local authorities. �