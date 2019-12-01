Hong Kong Police Threaten Arrests as Protests Descend Into Chaos

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2019) Hong Kong police warned on Sunday it would begin dispersing and arresting protesters after rioters vandalized stores and erected barricades on the harbor front.

Tens of thousands marched through Hung Hom area earlier in the day to keep the pressure up on the Chinese autonomous city's government after it repealed an extradition bill to appease the crowds.

Police defended the use of tear gas and pepper spray in Tsim Sha Tsui tourist district against hardline protesters who, they said, "hurled smoke bombs, stirring up public fear and causing chaos."

"In the face of the situation, Police officers had no other alternatives but deployed the minimum necessary force, including tear gas, to stop illegal acts," the press release read.

More violence erupted in the mainly residential Whampoa area as darkness fell, with masked protesters blocking nearby Hung Hom Road and Tak Man Street and breaking into stores.

"Police warn all rioters to stop illegal acts. Police will conduct dispersal and arrest action," the latest press release read.

Around a hundred protesters sparked off clashes with riot police in the residential and shopping district of Whampoa, the South China Morning Post said. It said radicals trashed pro-Chinese stores and restaurants and damaged traffic lights.