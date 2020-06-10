UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Police To Create Special Unit To Enforce Future National Security Law - Official

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 03:45 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The Hong Kong police will create a special unit to oversee the enforcement of a controversial national security bill as soon as becomes a law, the city's Security Secretary John Lee Ka-chiu said on Wednesday.

On May 28, the annual Chinese National People's Congress (NPC) approved a proposal for a bill that would ban separatist, subversive and terrorist activities, along with any form of foreign interference in Hong Kong, allowing the NPC Standing Committee to carry on with working out details of the legislation.

"Hong Kong police will have to set up a dedicated unit to learn how to apply the law to actual situations, and to gather intelligence and evidence in respect to activities or acts described in the law as unlawful," Lee told South China Morning Post newspaper.

He has noted that the new unit will be conducting intelligence gathering and investigative activities and operate under the command of Police Commissioner Chris Tang Ping-keung.

The announcement comes at the heels of the first anniversary of the mass protests sparked in June 2019 by another controversial bill, now defunct, that would have allowed extradition Hong Kong residents to mainland China. Back then, the protests morphed into a full-blown movement against Beijing's authority and were characterized by violent clashes with the police forces. The Chinese authorities have been consistently attributing the ongoing tensions to outside influence.

