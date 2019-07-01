UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Police Use Batons, Pepper Spray To Disperse Extradition Law Protests - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 09:00 AM

Hong Kong Police Use Batons, Pepper Spray to Disperse Extradition Law Protests - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) The Hong Kong police on Monday used batons and pepper spray to disperse protesters rallying against amendments to the extradition law, who took to the streets on Monday, in the 22nd anniversary of the transfer of Hong Kong to China from the United Kingdom, local media reported.

According to the RTHK broadcaster, at about 7:20 a.m. local time (23:20 p.m. on Sunday GMT) police officers wearing helmets and carrying shields tried to remove barricades that were set by protesters to block a street leading to a square in Wan Chai district. In Wan Chai, the annually flag-raising ceremony marking Hong Kong's handover is held.

Mass rallies erupted in Hong Kong in early June, as the authorities were considering to adopt a bill designed to allow Hong Kong to extradite suspects to jurisdictions, with which the city does not have an extradition agreement, including mainland China. As a result of the protests, the city authorities have indefinitely suspended the bill, while Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has made a public apology. The protesters, however, demand complete withdrawal of the extradition amendments.

Hong Kong was handed over to China by the United Kingdom on July 1, 1997.

Related Topics

Police China Hong Kong United Kingdom June July Sunday Media From Agreement

Recent Stories

Participants of ISA&#039;s joint security exercise ..

9 hours ago

UN Secretary General tours world&#039;s largest so ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Tuvalu PM

9 hours ago

World&#039;s largest snow park to open in Abu Dhab ..

10 hours ago

International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace c ..

10 hours ago

UAE a global model of limiting effects of climate ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.