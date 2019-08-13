Hong Kong Police Use Pepper Spray Against Protesters - Reports

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Hong Kong police used pepper spray to disperse protesters near Hong Kong International Airport, local media reported on Tuesday.

The airport had to cancel all flights on Tuesday after protesters filled its departure hall.

According to South China Morning Post newspaper, a small group of riot police used pepper spray and batons to scatter protesters, who were trying to attack a police car, which was supposed to escort an ambulance with a person previously accused of being an undercover agent from mainland China.

The mass protests in Hong Kong initially started in early June as a reaction to proposed amendments to the city's extradition laws but over the months have grown into a full-blown opposition movement against Beijing's control over the city's affairs.