Hong Kong Police Use Tear Gas, Sponge Bullets Against Protesters in Kowloon - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2019) The Hong Kong Police have used tear gas against protesters near the Ngau Tau Kok police precinct in the East Kowloon constituency on Saturday, local media reported.

Protesters gathered near the police station and began constructing barricades from water barriers, bamboo poles and umbrellas. Before long, the police and protesters clashed in the street.

According to RTHK news broadcasting service, the police fired tear gas and sponge rounds at the crowd.

Protesters have also used violent tactics, throwing petrol bombs and other objects at the police.

The mass protests in Hong Kong initially started in early June as a reaction to proposed amendments to the city's extradition laws but over the months have grown into a full-blown opposition movement, demanding not only the withdrawal of the controversial initiative, but also resignation of Chief Executive Carrie Lam, retraction of government's classification of the violent clashes as riots, independent inquiry into the police's actions, releasing everyone arrested in the clashes with the police.