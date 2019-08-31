UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Police Use Tear Gas To Disperse Angry Protesters - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 04:25 PM

Hong Kong police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protesters near Admiralty and the Legislative Council, local media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2019) Hong Kong police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protesters near Admiralty and the Legislative Council, local media reported.

The organizers of the protests canceled Saturday's demonstration in Hong Kong after the police had turned down the request for holding it. Despite this, hundreds of people took to the streets and paralyzed several central districts in the city.

According to the RTHK broadcaster, some of the protesters threw bricks, petrol bombs and other objects into the government buildings, and the police had to react accordingly.

Mass protests erupted in Hong Kong in early June in response to a controversial bill that would allow extraditions to mainland China.

These demonstrations have often resulted in violent clashes between protesters and police.

Although the government eventually announced that it had suspended the bill, people continue to protest, demanding that it be withdrawn completely. Locals also require the resignation of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, retractions of the government's classification of the violent clashes as riots, an independent inquiry into the police's actions as well as the release of everyone arrested in the clashes with the police.

