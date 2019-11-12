UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 05:38 PM

Hong Kong Police Use Tear Gas to Disperse Protesters in Central District

The Hong Kong police have used tear gas to disperse violent protests in the city center, the police said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) The Hong Kong police have used tear gas to disperse violent protests in the city center, the police said on Tuesday.

According to the statement, dozens of people gathered in Pedder Street and Des Voeux Road to set barricades and block traffic. When police officers arrived at the scene, the protesters started throwing bricks and other hard objects at them.

"Police is now conducting dispersal operation. Tear gas has been deployed. Due to the current situation, drivers and members of the public are advised to stay tuned to the latest traffic arrangement," the press release read.

Hong Kong's massive protests began in early June over a controversial extradition bill, which was officially withdrawn in October.

If the bill was enacted, it would have allowed the extradition of suspects to jurisdictions with which Hong Kong did not previously have an extradition agreement, including mainland China.

Despite the authorities' move to recall the controversial legislation, people remained in the streets demanding that the police be held accountable for the alleged excessive use of force during the protests.

Beijing views the situation in Hong Kong as a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expresses full support for the actions of the local authorities.

