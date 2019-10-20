UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Police Use Tear Gas, Water Cannons To Disperse Protesters - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2019) Hong Kong police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse an unauthorized rally in Tsim Sha Tsui area of the city, media reported on Sunday.

Protesters were throwing Molotov cocktails at the local police station, South China Morning Post newspaper reported. At least seven metro stations were closed over the protests for security reasons.

The police also warned protesters of plans to start arrests, according to the media. At the same time, earlier in the day two people were detained on suspicion of storage of guns and transferring them to protesters.

Over the past few months, Hong Kong descended into chaos as waves of massive rallies against proposed amendments to the city's extradition law hit the global financial hub. The demonstrations often turned violent, with protesters engaging in heavy clashes with the police.

Beijing has repeatedly stated that the situation in Hong Kong was a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expressed full support for the actions of the local authorities.

