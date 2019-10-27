UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Police Use Water Cannons To Disperse Protesters At Unauthorized Rally - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 05:41 PM

Hong Kong Police Use Water Cannons to Disperse Protesters at Unauthorized Rally - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) Hong Kong police deployed water cannons to disperse protesters in the popular among tourists district of Tsim Sha Tsui, media reported Sunday.

Hundreds of protesters gathered for an unauthorized rally outside the Hong Kong Space Museum, according to the South China Morning Post. Several demonstrators were detained.

Earlier in the day, the demonstrators reportedly threw objects at the police and shouted insults at them. In response, the police used batons, tear gas and pepper spray.

The mass protests started in China's special administrative region in early June as a reaction to a highly unpopular bill that would have allowed people to be extradited to the mainland.

The protests eventually escalated into violent confrontations between demonstrators and the police.

Hong Kong law enforcement officers maintain that they use force proportionately and only in response to violent acts or unlawful behavior by the protesters. Beijing views the situation in Hong Kong as a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expresses full support for the actions of the local authorities.

Related Topics

Police Water China Beijing Hong Kong June Gas Sunday Post Media

Recent Stories

Humaid Al Nuaimi chairs meeting of Ajman Universit ..

47 seconds ago

DEWA to provide 100% renewable energy at Expo 2020 ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai’s Jumeirah Lakes Towers to be first 5G-pow ..

31 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Brazilian President

46 minutes ago

Cyclone Kyarr wind speeds to reach 230km/hr: NCM

46 minutes ago

Women&#039;s empowerment highlighted at BCS ICT co ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.