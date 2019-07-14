UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Police Vow To Address Allegations Of Police Violence Against Journalists

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 09:20 PM

Hong Kong Police Vow to Address Allegations of Police Violence Against Journalists

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2019) Hong Kong police said on Sunday it would address allegations that some journalists faced police violence while covering recent protests over a controversial China extradition bill, and promised to enhance its communication with media professionals.

Earlier in the day, several Hong Kong media associations held a march against the alleged police violence during the large-scale protests over the bill that would have allowed people arrested in Hong Kong to be sent for trial in mainland China. Some journalists reportedly claimed they had been subjected to foul language and beaten with batons by police officers.

"There is room for improvement in the coordination work between Police and the media. In the future, Police would enhance communication with the media and relevant training for Police officers. Regarding some cases in which media practitioners alleged to be treated unreasonably during reporting, Police would take appropriate follow up actions," the police statement read.

It also stressed that Hong Kong police respected press freedom and was in contact with media organizations so that the sides could reach mutual understanding on the matter.

Related Topics

Police China Hong Kong March Sunday Media

Recent Stories

UAE made strides in establishing a firm foundation ..

55 minutes ago

Kerala&#039;s Chief Minister lauds UAE’s humanit ..

1 hour ago

President issues Decree establishing Abu Dhabi Ear ..

2 hours ago

DLD signs MoU with Al Masraf to manage and service ..

2 hours ago

Industrial Production Index rises 16.6% in Q1 2019

2 hours ago

DEWA to communicate with customers on WhatsApp

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.