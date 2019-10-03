UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Police Will Not Place Officer Who Shot Teen On Leave

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) An officer who shot a live bullet at a teenage protester during clashes in Hong Kong will not be placed on administrative leave, police said Wednesday.

The high-school student reportedly attacked the officer with a metal rod at a rally timed to China's National Day. He was shot in the chest and is in a hospital in a stable condition.

The Hong Kong Police Force said the officer's actions were justified and there was not need to suspend him. It denied reports that police impeded the boy's rescue, the Radio Television Hong Kong said.

This was the first time that a live round was fired since demonstrations against a controversial extradition bill began in June. The legislation has been fully withdrawn but anti-China rallies continued.

