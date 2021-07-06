UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Groups Dissolve As National Security Law Enacted - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Groups Dissolve As National Security Law Enacted - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) The Progressive Lawyers Group (PLG), advocating for human rights and judicial independence in Hong Kong, has announced its closure, joining the list of several other pro-democracy groups to shut down following the national security law enacted by China last year, the Hong Kong Free Press reported on Tuesday.

Following the announcement, the group's website and its social media accounts were no longer accessible.

Apart from the PLG, other pro-democracy groups such as Progressive Teachers' Alliance, Medecins Inspires, Frontline Doctors' Union, and the Neo Democrats have all announced their decisions to shut down operations.

On June 30, 2020, China introduced the National Security Law in Hong Kong in response to massive pro-democracy protests that swept through the city the previous year. Under the national security law, subversion, secession, cooperation with foreign forces, and terrorist actions are all prohibited, with each violation carrying a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Related Topics

Terrorist China Social Media Lawyers Hong Kong Independence Alliance June Democrats 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Sharjah has many achievements in preserving UAE cu ..

52 seconds ago

NUST Institute of Policy Studies holds internation ..

28 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Bahraini and Singapore ..

31 minutes ago

Hasher bin Maktoum inaugurates 20th edition of Dub ..

31 minutes ago

The Cutting Edge Group awards global broadcast med ..

32 minutes ago

Vivo V21e with 44MP Eye Auto-Focus Selfie Now Avai ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.