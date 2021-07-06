Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Groups Dissolve As National Security Law Enacted - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) The Progressive Lawyers Group (PLG), advocating for human rights and judicial independence in Hong Kong, has announced its closure, joining the list of several other pro-democracy groups to shut down following the national security law enacted by China last year, the Hong Kong Free Press reported on Tuesday.

Following the announcement, the group's website and its social media accounts were no longer accessible.

Apart from the PLG, other pro-democracy groups such as Progressive Teachers' Alliance, Medecins Inspires, Frontline Doctors' Union, and the Neo Democrats have all announced their decisions to shut down operations.

On June 30, 2020, China introduced the National Security Law in Hong Kong in response to massive pro-democracy protests that swept through the city the previous year. Under the national security law, subversion, secession, cooperation with foreign forces, and terrorist actions are all prohibited, with each violation carrying a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.