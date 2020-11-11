UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Lawmakers to Resign in Protest of Colleagues' Disqualification

The remaining pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong vowed to resign from the city's legislative council after four of their colleagues were disqualified because of new rules from the Chinese authorities in Beijing, the group said during a press conference on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) The remaining pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong vowed to resign from the city's legislative council after four of their colleagues were disqualified because of new rules from the Chinese authorities in Beijing, the group said during a press conference on Wednesday.

Four pro-democracy lawmakers, including Alvin Yeung, Kwok Ka-ki, Dennis Kwok and Kenneth Leung, lost their seats in Hong Kong's legislative council and were barred from running in the future, following a new resolution from China's highest legislative body gave local authorities more power to rein in political dissent in the city.

The local authorities in Hong Kong said the four lawmakers were disqualified because they advocated for the city's independence and ignored China's sovereignty over the city.

Angered by the disqualification of their colleagues, all of the 19 pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong held a press conference on Wednesday and announced that they would all resign in protest.

"Hong Kong, add oil [a local phrase to express encouragement and support]! Move up and down together!" the group of lawmakers chanted while holding their hands together during the press conference.

In his speech at the press conference, Wu Chi-wai, a pro-democracy lawmaker, accused the central government in Beijing of abandoning the Basic Law in Hong Kong, the city's mini-constitution, and the "one-country, two systems" principle.

"After our colleagues have been disqualified, our pro-democracy colleagues have decided to resign together," Wu said.

The Chinese authorities in Beijing defended the new resolution as necessary to safeguard China's national security.

In response to mass prodemocracy protests that started in June last year, Beijing introduced a new national security law in Hong Kong in July as part of its efforts to ruin what it viewed as "separatist forces."

The protesters and lawmakers who support them in Hong Kong argued that their actions were only for the purpose of defending the city's civil liberties and basic political freedoms, which were protected under the "one country, two systems" principle.

After the United Kingdom handed over Hong Kong to China in 1997, the city enjoyed significant autonomy and maintained its relatively open political system under the "one country, two systems" arrangement.

