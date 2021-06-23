UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Pro-democracy Paper Apple Daily Confirms Closure

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 04:00 PM

Hong Kong pro-democracy paper Apple Daily confirms closure

Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily announced Wednesday it will print its final edition after authorities froze its assets using a sweeping new national security law, silencing the city's most China critical media outlet

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily announced Wednesday it will print its final edition after authorities froze its assets using a sweeping new national security law, silencing the city's most China critical media outlet.

The decision is the latest blow to Hong Kong's freedoms and will deepen unease over whether the international finance centre can remain a media hub as China seeks to stamp out dissent.

Journalists outside the paper's headquarters on Wednesday evening said they planned to print one million copies overnight -- a staggering number given Hong Kong's 7.5 million population.

And they spoke of their heartbreak at the paper's closure and loss of some 1,000 jobs.

"I have tens of thousands of words in my heart but I am speechless at this moment," Ip Yut-kin, chairman of the paper's parent company Next Digital, told AFP.

Apple Daily has long been a thorn in Beijing's side, with unapologetic support for Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement and caustic criticism of China's authoritarian leaders.

Those same leaders have used a new security law to bring about its rapid demise.

Owner Jimmy Lai, currently in jail for attending democracy protests, was among the first to be charged under the law after its imposition last year.

But the final chapter of the 26-year-old paper was written over the last week when authorities deployed the security law to raid the newsroom, arrest senior executives and freeze its assets.

That last move crippled the paper's ability to conduct business and pay staff.

On Wednesday, Apple Daily announced its closure "out of consideration for the safety of its staff". Its website will go offline overnight.

Related Topics

Business China Democracy Jail Company Lai Beijing Hong Kong Same Hub Apple Media Million Jobs

Recent Stories

IWMB chair perturbed over vague handover of Zoo as ..

21 seconds ago

Boeing to deliver 14 Chinook helicopters to UK air ..

22 seconds ago

Tajikistan's Border Guard on High Alert Amid Crisi ..

26 seconds ago

US Still Considers Nord Stream 2 Dangerous Project ..

28 seconds ago

Belarus Focusing on National Defense Due to Extern ..

6 minutes ago

Rangers to be deployed for security during electio ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.