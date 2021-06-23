Hong Kong pro-democracy paper Apple Daily confirms closure

Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily announced Wednesday it will print its final edition after authorities froze its assets using a sweeping new national security law, silencing the city's most China critical media outlet

The decision is the latest blow to Hong Kong's freedoms and will deepen unease over whether the international finance centre can remain a media hub as China seeks to stamp out dissent.

Journalists outside the paper's headquarters on Wednesday evening said they planned to print one million copies overnight -- a staggering number given Hong Kong's 7.5 million population.

And they spoke of their heartbreak at the paper's closure and loss of some 1,000 jobs.

"I have tens of thousands of words in my heart but I am speechless at this moment," Ip Yut-kin, chairman of the paper's parent company Next Digital, told AFP.

Apple Daily has long been a thorn in Beijing's side, with unapologetic support for Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement and caustic criticism of China's authoritarian leaders.

Those same leaders have used a new security law to bring about its rapid demise.

Owner Jimmy Lai, currently in jail for attending democracy protests, was among the first to be charged under the law after its imposition last year.

But the final chapter of the 26-year-old paper was written over the last week when authorities deployed the security law to raid the newsroom, arrest senior executives and freeze its assets.

That last move crippled the paper's ability to conduct business and pay staff.

On Wednesday, Apple Daily announced its closure "out of consideration for the safety of its staff". Its website will go offline overnight.