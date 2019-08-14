Hong Kong Protesters Allowed Only at 2 Airport Zones as Court Issues Injunction - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) Hong Kong airport has designated two zones at the arrivals hall where anti-government protests can legally take place after it received a court order restricting sit-in demonstrations at the major hub, local media reported Wednesday.

The South China Morning Post newspaper reported earlier that the court granted Hong Kong's Airport Authority permission to remove protesters from the airport after violent clashes with police.

According to the newspaper, the protests are now banned in all but two airport zones.

Mass protests erupted in Hong Kong in early June in response to a controversial bill that would allow extraditions to mainland China. These demonstrations have often resulted in violent clashes between protesters and police.

Although the government eventually announced that it had suspended the bill, people continue to protest, demanding that it be withdrawn completely. Locals also want the city authorities to implement universal suffrage and retract criminal charges against protesters.