Hong Kong Protesters Attempt to Storm Local Legislature - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

Protesters in Hong Kong, who oppose amendments to the city's controversial extradition law, once again took to the streets on Monday, which marks the 22nd anniversary of the region's transfer to China from the United Kingdom, and tried to storm the Legislative Council's building, local media reported

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) Protesters in Hong Kong, who oppose amendments to the city's controversial extradition law, once again took to the streets on Monday, which marks the 22nd anniversary of the region's transfer to China from the United Kingdom, and tried to storm the Legislative Council's building, local media reported.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of mainly young masked protesters set up barricades on several streets in the city, resulting in clashes with police, who were forced to use batons and pepper spray to disperse the crowds. According to law enforcement, the protesters threw an unknown substance over the police officers, 13 of whom were later hospitalized.

According to the RTHK broadcaster, several dozen protesters tried to break into the building of the legislature and smash tempered windows with different objects.

Police officers were inside the building and prevented the protesters from achieving their goal.

Mass rallies erupted in Hong Kong in early June as the authorities were considering to adopt a bill designed to allow Hong Kong to extradite suspects to jurisdictions with which the city does not have an extradition agreement, including mainland China. The protests have resulted in the city authorities indefinitely suspending the bill, and Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam making a public apology. However, the public is still demanding the complete withdrawal of the extradition amendments.