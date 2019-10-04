Hong Kong Protesters Beat Officer as Gunshot Fails to Stop Crowd - Police

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong police said that a group of protesters attacked a plainclothes officer during Friday rallies and started violently beating him, prompting him to fire one shot, which, however, failed to stop the rioting crowd

HONG KONG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Hong Kong police said that a group of protesters attacked a plainclothes officer during Friday rallies and started violently beating him, prompting him to fire one shot, which, however, failed to stop the rioting crowd.

The relevant footage of a man striving to defend himself from an aggressive crowd has emerged in media.

"At about 9pm yesterday (October 4), a large group of rioters attacked a plainclothes police officer in Yuen Long district. The police officer fell onto the ground and was beaten up by the group. Facing serious threat to his life, he fired one shot in self-defense. A rioter then threw a petrol bomb at him and his body was on fire," the police said in a statement.

While "evading the blaze," the officer "dropped his pistol and magazine on the ground," prompting the crowd to continue their assault, according to the police.

"A rioter tried to take the pistol and was stopped by the police officer. While waiting for reinforcement, another petrol bomb was thrown at the officer and his feet were on fire.

The officer therefore was unable to pick up the dropped magazine when he retreated," the statement added.

The police strongly condemned "violence against police officers and life-threatening acts."

It also appealed to the public to "return any bullets or bullet casings if found," warning about punishment for illegal possession of ammunition.

Over the past few months, Hong Kong has been facing a wave of rallies against the now-withdrawn extradition bill. The protests have eventually escalated into violent confrontations between demonstrators and the police.

Hong Kong law enforcement officers maintain that they use force proportionately and only in response to violent acts or unlawful behavior by the protesters. Beijing views the situation in Hong Kong as a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expresses full support for the actions of the local authorities.