Hong Kong Protesters Complain About Abuse, Beatings In Jail - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 01:38 PM

Three Hong Kong opposition activists said on Tuesday that they had been subjected to abuse and beatings with rods and batons during their remand in a detention facility on charges of last year's protests, the RTHK broadcaster reported

The activists made their statement in pre-recorded video at a press conference organized by Joshua Wong, the secretary general of opposition youth movement Demosisto.

The young people, whose faces were covered, said that prison guards used to take them to rooms without CCTV cameras and hit them with their elbows, wooden rods, metal rulers and batons.

Once, the guards punished them for singing the opposition movement's anthem "Glory to Hong Kong" by slapping them in the face.

After the guards got tired, activists were ordered to slap their face themselves.

Wong, who himself has been placed in detention in the past, admitted that it would be difficult to prove the cases of abuse without a CCTV footage. He did not rule out that his movement might file a complaint with the United Nations.

The Correctional Services Department is yet to comment on the claims.

Hong Kong was gripped by violent protests since June of 2019. Numerous demonstrators initially took to the streets to protest a proposed extradition bill, but protests continued and turned violent even after the unpopular measure was withdrawn in October. Beijing has said that the situation in Hong Kong was a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs.

