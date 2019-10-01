Hong Kong Protesters Damaging Public Properties, Buildings Across City - Government

(@FahadShabbir)

Participants of large-scale unauthorized anti-government protests in Hong Kong, which were not authorized, damaged public property and buildings, including government offices, in different districts of the city, the city's authorities said on Tuesday

HONG KONG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) Participants of large-scale unauthorized anti-government protests in Hong Kong , which were not authorized, damaged public property and buildings, including government offices, in different districts of the city, the city's authorities said on Tuesday.

Over the past few months, Hong Kong, a special administrative region in China and the world's financial hub, has been facing a wave of rallies that were initially organized in protest against proposed amendments to the city's extradition law, but quickly grew into bigger demonstrations in which the participants unleashed more demands after the controversial bill was withdrawn. The ongoing rallies often turn violent after demonstrators begin engaging in clashes with the police. Beijing views the situation to be the result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expresses full support for the actions of the local authorities. Law enforcers maintain that they use force proportionately and only in response to violent acts or unlawful behavior by the protesters.

"Rioters continue to damage public properties and buildings extensively across Kowloon, Hong Kong Island and the New Territories. This poses a serious threat to public peace and order. Rioters have damaged the Government offices in various districts, smashing up glass panes and facilities," the Hong Kong government's statement says.

The protesters also stormed some metro stations, disrupting their work, it says.

The authorities said that the city police called on the protesters to stop their illegal actions.

"Police are conducting dispersal and arrest operations in various districts in Hong Kong. Due to the dangerous situation, Police appeal to all members of the public to stay in safe places and stay tuned to the latest situation," the statement says.

Protesters in Hong Kong organized massive rallies on Tuesday, a day on which grand celebrations, including a military parade, were held in the Chinese capital to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. However, on Monday, Hong Kong's Appeal board on Public Meetings and Processions had upheld the police's decision to ban the meetings and rallies.

In early September, when the controversial extradition bill was formally withdrawn, the protesters continued rallying in demand of universal suffrage, an end to legal procedures against fellow demonstrators and an investigation into alleged police violence. The Hong Kong government has repeatedly condemned the illegal acts committed by the protesters during the demonstrations.